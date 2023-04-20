Harley-Davidson, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

