Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $61.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
