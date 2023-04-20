Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.17. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.