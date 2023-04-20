Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Harrow Health Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ HROW opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.17. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.