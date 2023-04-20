Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.20

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROWGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 128638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.