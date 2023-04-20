Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of HRVFF stock opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. Harvia Oyj has a 12 month low of C$19.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.32.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

