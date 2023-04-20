Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Harvia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of HRVFF stock opened at C$19.30 on Thursday. Harvia Oyj has a 12 month low of C$19.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.32.
About Harvia Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvia Oyj (HRVFF)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.