HC Wainwright Comments on Vertex Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTNR. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTNR stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,014,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

