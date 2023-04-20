Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.79.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,496,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.