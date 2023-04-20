Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.79.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GMAB opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
