HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunocore by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Immunocore by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

