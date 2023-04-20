HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.
IMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Shares of IMCR stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $69.06.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
