HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 329.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.58. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,424,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

