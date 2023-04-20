HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,075,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,380,777 shares.The stock last traded at $68.65 and had previously closed at $68.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

