Head to Head Analysis: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -11.17% -73.57% -9.27% BigCommerce -50.14% -116.38% -17.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Atlassian has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlassian and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.18 billion 13.12 -$614.12 million ($1.38) -117.95 BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.26 -$139.92 million ($1.91) -4.46

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 5 13 0 2.72 BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $218.15, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $15.12, indicating a potential upside of 77.41%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

