Head-To-Head Review: Titan Medical (TMDIF) and Its Competitors

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Titan Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.71 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -11.02

Titan Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1039 3644 7832 187 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Titan Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Medical peers beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

