Head to Head Survey: Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) vs. EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 14.03% 2.77% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sampo Oyj and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00 EnQuest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than EnQuest.

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and EnQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.92 $1.50 billion $1.43 17.11 EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.34 $376.99 million N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Volatility and Risk

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats EnQuest on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

