Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 2.3 %

HCTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 83,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,053. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

