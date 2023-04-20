Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 0.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.75 ($1.90) and last traded at €1.70 ($1.85). Approximately 876,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.69 ($1.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDD shares. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.72) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.71 and a 200-day moving average of €1.61.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

