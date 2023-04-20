Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.08 and last traded at $105.08. 160,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 360,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Herc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,446,405.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,135 shares of company stock valued at $58,118,849 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Herc by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Herc by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

