Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.