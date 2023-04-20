Hermez Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301,240.66 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00017649 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $182.43 million and $301,240.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,299.88 or 1.00024094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01423045 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $349,653.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

