Highlander Partners L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Highlander Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 45,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

