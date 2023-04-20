Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Highway stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.27. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

