Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) is Hill Winds Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises approximately 5.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.37% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 344,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,751. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

