Hill Winds Capital LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

DLR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.21. 969,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $152.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

