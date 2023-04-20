Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 3.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.