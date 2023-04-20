Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 51,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

