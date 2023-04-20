Hill Winds Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.