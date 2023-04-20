Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

