Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.21-0.23 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 168,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.