Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 168,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,206. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

