hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.06 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.80 ($0.20). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 645,699 shares traded.

hVIVO Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.07. The company has a market capitalization of £123.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

About hVIVO

(Get Rating)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.