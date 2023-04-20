IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,497. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

