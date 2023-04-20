Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.84 ($6.35). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.54 ($6.02), with a volume of 44,400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.