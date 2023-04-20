Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.84 ($6.35). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.54 ($6.02), with a volume of 44,400 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
