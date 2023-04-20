IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.11

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.11 and traded as high as $43.12. IES shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 20,147 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in IES by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IES by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

