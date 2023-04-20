Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Stock Down 0.9 %

IMNM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,741. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

