Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 413,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 912,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $37,331,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,289,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
Read More
