Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$83.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.73.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.93 on Thursday, reaching C$71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 427,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.10. The stock has a market cap of C$41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.7949029 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

