Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.