Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
