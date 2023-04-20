Independent Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,692. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

