Independent Investors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

DIS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. 2,223,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.