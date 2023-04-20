Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 6.7%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 125,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 76,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Indiva Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

