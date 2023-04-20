Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Down 32.7%

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) fell 32.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 21,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 162,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 29.38.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

