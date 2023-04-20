Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of IKT opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
