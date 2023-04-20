Injective Protocol Price Tops $7.89 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00027944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $631.44 million and approximately $150.04 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

