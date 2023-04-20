Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $262.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 344,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

