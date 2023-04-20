Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells $69,873.38 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.