Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $746,904.24 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.