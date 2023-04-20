Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $746,904.24 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Company Profile

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

