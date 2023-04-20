Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Up 31.7% in March

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Trading Down 3.9 %

ISPO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 237,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspirato Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

