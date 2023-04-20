Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 3,491 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

