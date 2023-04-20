Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 536 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 159.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $166.99 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

