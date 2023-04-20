Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.28.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $475.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

