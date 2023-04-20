Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.